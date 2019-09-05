Whitebox Advisors Has Decreased By $5.21 Million Its American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Position; Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA) Shorts Increased By 47.55%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) had an increase of 47.55% in short interest. SNNA’s SI was 1.10 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 47.55% from 742,800 shares previously. With 189,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s short sellers to cover SNNA’s short positions. The SI to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 5.47%. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.73. About 17,174 shares traded. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) has declined 94.73% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 94.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SNNA News: 10/05/2018 – Sienna Senior Living Adjusted FFO C$0.345/Share; 21/03/2018 – SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS NAMES JOHN W. SMITHER AS CFO; 15/03/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 56c; 10/05/2018 – Sienna Senior Living 1Q EPS C$0.345; 03/04/2018 – TOYOTA: RECALL OF 2017 SIENNA, TACOMA & LEXUS RX350 VEHICLES; 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 28/03/2018 – Sienna Senior Living Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Ten High-Quality Retirement Residences In Ontario; 10/05/2018 – Sienna Senior Living 1Q Rev C$145.4M; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) stake by 48.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 371,841 shares as American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 391,860 shares with $5.61M value, down from 763,701 last quarter. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In now has $791.27 million valuation. The stock increased 11.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 1.60 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The company has market cap of $22.56 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair.

More notable recent Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA), The Stock That Tanked 90% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2 Types Of Risks That Punish American Axle’s Share Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Axle & Manufacturing leads consumer gainers; SunOpta among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Beyond Meat leads consumer gainers; Fabrinet leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:AXL) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $70.91M for 2.79 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased Oi S A stake by 2.60 million shares to 4.65M valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) stake by 38.83 million shares and now owns 52.04M shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 170,666 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill holds 0% or 10,926 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Llc invested 0.49% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Gsa Capital Partners Llp invested in 14,685 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 682,797 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Numerixs Investment Inc reported 0.06% stake. Invesco Limited stated it has 384,213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9.39M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Guggenheim Llc owns 29,763 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 2,500 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 91,032 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 387,370 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).