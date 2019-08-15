Whitebox Advisors Has Cut New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Heartland Advisors Raised Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stake by $1.30 Million

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 35,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 280,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59M, up from 245,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 181,513 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 25,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 7.17 million shares traded or 105.20% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 22,768 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 2.56 million shares. Fortress Inv Gru Ltd Liability owns 0.89% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 518,545 shares. Moreover, Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.08% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 162,310 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 1.15 million shares stake. Prudential Fincl invested in 0.01% or 355,343 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Incorporated Llp accumulated 669,397 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 62,618 shares. M&T Bancorp holds 0% or 11,352 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 1.38% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 553,140 shares. 613,348 are owned by Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management. Meeder Asset Management Inc accumulated 11,940 shares. North Star Investment has 100 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. $236,139 worth of stock was bought by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3. The insider Sloves Andrew bought $29,974.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) CEO Michael Nierenberg on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Residential Investment (NRZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Covius Completes Chronos Solutions Acquisition and NRZ Strategic Investment – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential kicks off preferred stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 521,000 shares to 7.44 million shares, valued at $551.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 26,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 151,127 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 830,058 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 319,992 shares stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 746,501 shares. Principal Financial Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 293,447 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 10,567 shares. Amer Interest Group Inc Inc holds 176,474 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Manhattan has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 1,521 were accumulated by Research Mgmt. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn owns 4.63M shares. Citadel Limited Liability holds 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 454,654 shares. Washington-based Washington Bank has invested 0.41% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 34,866 shares to 512,996 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 34,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,760 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).