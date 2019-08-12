Whitebox Advisors Has Boosted Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stake by $947,223 as Stock Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Everett Harris & Company Lowered Holding by $399,728

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 18,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 198,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 179,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 3.20M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 2,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 91,318 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.22 million, down from 93,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: Congress Needs Hearings on Facebook (Video); 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Data on 87 Million People May Have Been Shared; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 10/05/2018 – UK PARLIAMENT’S MEDIA COMMITTEE SAYS HAS FORMALLY SUMMONED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA’S NIX AND DIRECTOR OF VOTE LEAVE CUMMINGS TO APPEAR; 14/03/2018 – Rory Cellan-Jones: Breaking – Facebook bans Britain First, Pages of far right group removed after final warning over hate; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Testify to Congress on Facebook’s Handling of Data Next Week; 20/03/2018 – GBH’s Ives Says Facebook’s Data Leak Is a ‘Major Black Eye’ (Video); 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING A WAY FOR FANS TO BECOME A SUPPORTER OF CREATORS AS PART OF THE MONETIZATION TOOLS FOR CREATORS; 15/03/2018 – However, the early Facebook investor and Paypal co-founder scored a 50 to 80 percent chance that bitcoin ends up being worthless, and gave a 20 to 50 percent chance that it ends up moving higher

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Interstate National Bank stated it has 1.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Tru Company Na accumulated 18,759 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 1.88% stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.01% or 386,281 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 145,000 shares. 1.15 million were reported by First Republic Mngmt. Towercrest Mgmt owns 6,121 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Investment holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,430 shares. Jennison Assocs holds 2.35% or 14.22 million shares. Old Dominion Mgmt has 0.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,830 shares. Harvard Mngmt stated it has 306,399 shares or 12.96% of all its holdings. Parkside State Bank & Tru invested in 2,585 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37,380 shares to 564,572 shares, valued at $41.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 518,274 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 908,086 shares. Corsair Cap LP stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Bluemar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 13,439 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 30,400 shares. Synovus Fin stated it has 237 shares. Granite Prtnrs Lc holds 0.06% or 21,880 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.03% or 174,632 shares. Carroll Fin Associates has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 65 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 622,476 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.27% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 419 shares. Moreover, Schwartz Inv Counsel has 0.27% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 100,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 4,412 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.70 million shares to 7.09M shares, valued at $51.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).