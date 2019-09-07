Whitebox Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) by $1.92 Million as Share Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Lowered by $5.18 Billion Its Holding

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 36,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 639,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.92 million, up from 602,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 624,488 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 16/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 16; 17/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 17; 13/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 13; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Dividend to 50c Vs. 46c; 09/03/2018 – Food Ingredients: Bunge “under pressure” from investors to sell; 09/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 9; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Leaves Door Open for Deal With Trading Consolidation Talk; 06/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 6; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE MAY PREPARE IPO ON BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING THIS MONTH

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 27,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427.36B, down from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bouchey Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 23,400 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Tillar invested in 9,409 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Portland Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 15,102 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,125 shares. Altfest L J holds 74,474 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Whitnell holds 2.21% or 30,258 shares. Snow Capital Mngmt LP holds 3.14% or 261,185 shares in its portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 1.27 million shares or 14.07% of its portfolio. Maryland Mngmt accumulated 155,621 shares. Jensen Investment Management owns 1.45 million shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. Weik Mngmt owns 7,400 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Art Advisors Limited Co reported 54,734 shares stake. 223,101 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 5.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 13,070 shares to 451,487 shares, valued at $28.56B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 22,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 25,700 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $132.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.09M shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. $205,600 worth of stock was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777.