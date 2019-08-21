Whitebox Advisors Decreased Position in Amkor Technology (AMKR) as Share Price Rose; Parnassus Investments Trimmed Its Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.91 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $207.67. About 578,899 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) by 66.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 234,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The hedge fund held 119,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 353,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amkor Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 284,890 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has risen 2.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 16/04/2018 – Amkor Factories Receive Key Automotive Certification; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 5C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – AMKR SEES 2Q LOSS/SHR $2 TO EPS $10, EST. EPS 12C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 Amkor Technology Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amkor Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMKR); 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology 1Q EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Sees Smartphone Market Remaining ‘Somewhat Muted’ in 2Q; Demand Solid in Other End Market; 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold AMKR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 89.58 million shares or 1.13% more from 88.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advisors holds 0.01% or 98,375 shares in its portfolio. Aperio has invested 0% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). D E Shaw & owns 2.73M shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) or 41,513 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 38,710 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 153,157 shares. Northern reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.45% or 255,134 shares in its portfolio. 157,700 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Aqr Capital Limited Liability invested in 937,358 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 128,154 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd owns 18,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 89,943 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 88,054 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 65,344 shares to 407,281 shares, valued at $52.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 5.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 182,035 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $45.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp. by 21,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 973,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Ny holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 12,300 shares. Annex Advisory Service Limited Co accumulated 9,270 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Tcw Grp holds 128,920 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset has invested 4.32% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 10,724 shares. Tanaka Management holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 420 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.09% or 190,469 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co owns 8,235 shares. Gyroscope Cap Group Inc Lc owns 47,384 shares. L & S stated it has 0.77% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 20,289 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Riverpark Limited Liability Com accumulated 928 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 11,300 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc has 50 shares.