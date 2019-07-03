Whitebox Advisors Decreased Its Mbia (MBI) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Copart (CPRT) Shareholder Smith Thomas W Cut Stake by $1.05 Million as Share Price Rose

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.97. About 517,234 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 92.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 2.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $837.78 million market cap company. It closed at $9.3 lastly. It is down 4.63% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based London Commerce Of Virginia has invested 0.84% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Natl Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,878 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd accumulated 60 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 93,512 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 34,324 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,313 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.09% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 285,926 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited owns 13,872 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Investment Mngmt reported 5,232 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg owns 65,196 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Rmb Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 29,172 were reported by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 16,800 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.13% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.31 million for 33.47 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.96 million activity.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 3.75M shares to 5.35 million shares, valued at $1.51B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 65,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).