Whitebox Advisors Decreased Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding by $735,260; Wellington Shields & Company Has Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Position as Stock Value Declined

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 73,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 143,819 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 217,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 1.66M shares traded or 62.97% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 30.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,200 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $928,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 3.89 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company; 09/03/2018 – Mnuchin: Qualcomm Deal ‘Unique Situation’ Warranting Public CFIUS Comment; 26/04/2018 – RPT-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 16/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Needs a Mediator More Than a Buyer; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm and Facebook to Bring High-Speed Internet Connectivity Over 60GHz to Urban Areas; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 09/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Delays Shareholder Meeting at Least 30 Days After CFIUS Order

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69M for 11.88 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.66 million for 36.19 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings.

