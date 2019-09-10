Whitebox Advisors Cut Its Position in Tenet Healthcare (THC) as Valuation Rose; Ally Financial Trimmed Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $1.26 Million; Stock Price Declined

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $149.65. About 5.73M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 89,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 241,741 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, down from 330,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 8.04% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 2.04 million shares traded or 32.77% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 16/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $17; RATING NEUTRAL; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin lnfusing Edibles With THC; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Increased Ownership in USPI to 95%; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as ‘Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse of Medication as New Way to Get High; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 32,590 shares. Glenview Mgmt Llc reported 17.90M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt has 126,104 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Leuthold Gp Lc holds 0.37% or 95,896 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Wellington Group Incorporated Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 129,951 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 4,606 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Lpl Finance invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). California Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 347,212 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.08% or 35,236 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.03% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Comerica State Bank reported 53,460 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $19.60 million activity.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.96 million for 21.61 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 3.75 million shares to 5.35 million shares, valued at $1.51B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 38.83M shares in the quarter, for a total of 52.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis’ Backdoor Strategy for Entering the U.S. Market – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tenet Healthcare: Getting Ready For A Spin – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenet Healthcare Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $524.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 20,000 shares to 131,000 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Biggest Tech Play Of The Year Is Flying Under Wall Streetâ€™s Radar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $181.21 million for 187.06 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.