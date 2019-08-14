Whitebox Advisors Boosted Its Bunge Limited (BG) Stake; Shorts at ERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (ERDCF) Lowered By 0.27%

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased Bunge Limited (BG) stake by 6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc acquired 36,166 shares as Bunge Limited (BG)’s stock rose 12.02%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 639,133 shares with $33.92M value, up from 602,967 last quarter. Bunge Limited now has $7.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 875,798 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE’S BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT REPORTS NET DEBT OF 2.93 BLN REAIS AT THE END OF MARCH – DOCUMENT; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 01/04/2018 – Bus World (PH): Bunge struggles to sell sugar trading operation; 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 2; 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M

ERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ERDCF) had a decrease of 0.27% in short interest. ERDCF’s SI was 183,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.27% from 184,000 shares previously. With 20,500 avg volume, 9 days are for ERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ERDCF)’s short sellers to cover ERDCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.59% or $0.012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.17. About 204,098 shares traded or 574.04% up from the average. Erdene Resource Development Corporation (OTCMKTS:ERDCF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation engages in the exploration and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company has market cap of $31.09 million. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily focuses on the development of the Bayan Khundii gold project; and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project situated in southwest Mongolia.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. 38,588 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 was bought by Zachman Brian. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. On Thursday, May 23 CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 160,000 shares. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) stake by 234,051 shares to 119,097 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) stake by 25,951 shares and now owns 1.24 million shares. Pdl Biopharma Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp reported 12.77 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 150,798 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability reported 1.07M shares. Fairpointe Cap reported 1.67 million shares. Fiera accumulated 0.01% or 44,100 shares. Hilltop Inc stated it has 6,700 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Allstate owns 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 5,145 shares. Schneider stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cornerstone has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fil Limited invested in 1.77 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 301,154 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 43,235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carlson Capital Lp has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Numerixs Tech has 9,234 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 1.96M shares.