White Pine Investment Co Upped Its Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by $1.30 Million as Market Value Declined; Shareholder Tdam Usa Boosted Centene Del (CNC) Holding

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 2.25M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – FAA issues ’emergency’ engine inspection order after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 18/04/2018 – Passengers fail to wear oxygen masks properly aboard emergency Southwest flight; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail US: EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family of Southwest Airlines victim say they have not yet decided whether to sue over tragic; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor 85.1%; 26/04/2018 – Southwest CEO: No Fatigue, Cracks Found in Initial Engine Inspections; 20/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: BREAKING: Engine manufacturer, FAA call for immediate inspections after Southwest Airlines fatality; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT FRIDAY; 18/05/2018 – Southwest Unveils Newest Onboard Product: iHeartRadio; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR, AIRCRAFT MECHANICS REACH 5-YR LABOR PACT

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 88.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 75,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 159,659 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48M, up from 84,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 4.00M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr holds 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 4,689 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 16,590 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Company owns 9,059 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 139,000 shares. Us Bancorp De has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Whittier Tru reported 2,200 shares. Financial Advisers reported 36,183 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thomas White Limited reported 14,449 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 132,811 shares. Mackenzie, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 108,355 shares. Bryn Mawr owns 4,796 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc holds 0.39% or 28,591 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg reported 414,788 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Llc holds 18,817 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Is Way Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch When Southwest Reports Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Judge ‘very active’ in keeping up settlement talks in Southwest-Delta lawsuit at Love Field – Dallas Business Journal” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwest exiting Newark; shares down after mixed results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7,681 shares to 116,589 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,750 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.