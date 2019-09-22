White Pine Investment Co Upped At&T (T) Stake; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Miles Capital Raised Stake by $1.24 Million

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 169.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 23,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 37,145 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 13,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 11.54 million shares traded or 102.23% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.10M shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Capital stated it has 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Community Bankshares Na holds 0.03% or 3,024 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital Limited holds 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 5,999 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 444,701 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. First Savings Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Legal & General Gru Plc invested in 9.23M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 580,195 shares. North Star Inv Management Corp owns 26,195 shares. First Republic Invest invested in 602,993 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 75,267 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Smithfield reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Marco Investment Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Highlander Cap Management Llc accumulated 3,238 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,776 shares. Estabrook Management owns 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 894 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goodman Financial invested in 0.19% or 11,250 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 57,604 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited invested in 18,357 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Smith Salley And Associate, a North Carolina-based fund reported 374,852 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc reported 6,415 shares. North Carolina-based Atria Investments has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5.24 million shares. The New York-based Cannell Peter B And has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas has 1.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 439,080 shares. 10 reported 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Missouri-based Wedgewood Prtn has invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 0.74% or 79,783 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 18,621 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has 74,264 shares.