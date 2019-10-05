White Pine Investment Co Trimmed Stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by $2.76 Million; As Pentair Plc (PNR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cubic Asset Management Raised Holding

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 128% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 22,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $848,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 725,477 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 03/04/2018 – Some Pentair Planned Executive Roles Were Previously Announced, Including CEO John L. Stauch; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $43.50; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE $200.0 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 Adj EPS $1.70-$1.80; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REAFFIRMS YR, 2Q FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 27.55 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. agency proposes scrapping higher automaker penalties for ‘gas guzzlers’; 16/05/2018 – Ford to Resume F-150, Super Duty Vehicle Production Within Days; 26/04/2018 – Ford is basically giving up on US car business, and GM is not far behind; 18/04/2018 – Ford expands U.S. medical ride business built around its vans; 21/04/2018 – Ford tells WPP it will take bids from other ad agencies; 02/04/2018 – NARA: Exhibit Closes: Betty Ford: A Champion for Breast Cancer Awareness; 07/05/2018 – Major automakers urge Trump not to freeze fuel economy targets; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Announces Closing of Eagle Ford Shale Divestiture; 10/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media and Ford Launch Billboard Splash Campaign To Bring Mustang’s ‘Personalized Pony’ Experience To Life; 03/04/2018 – TABLE- Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in March

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PNR shares while 123 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 131.45 million shares or 3.34% less from 135.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco holds 67 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 46,289 shares. Stevens Capital LP has 0.23% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Assetmark stated it has 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Brown Brothers Harriman & has 100 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 989,846 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Granite Investment Ptnrs Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). The Pennsylvania-based Addison Capital Com has invested 0.23% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Comm Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 131,242 shares. 6,040 are held by Strs Ohio. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Freestone Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 131,102 shares. Parkside Bancorp Trust holds 322 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “nVent: Bolt-On M&A Makes Sense – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons Why I’m Passing On Dividend Aristocrat Pentair – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Pentair Stock Is Tumbling Today – The Motley Fool” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy As They Hit 52-Week Lows – Investorplace.com” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pentair plc (PNR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $333.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) by 6,531 shares to 48,574 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,828 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M. 10,200 shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L, worth $100,038 on Thursday, May 23.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large (FNDX) by 25,012 shares to 83,348 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 3,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14B for 7.53 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com reported 207,593 shares stake. Fil Ltd reported 0% stake. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Webster Financial Bank N A has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 8.46 million shares. Scopus Asset Limited Partnership holds 1.19M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 31,340 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 95,725 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). First Mercantile stated it has 10,188 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sei has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 155,634 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 429,851 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.05% or 3.80 million shares. White Pine owns 75,730 shares.