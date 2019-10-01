White Pine Investment Co Trimmed Ford Motor Co (F) Position By $2.76 Million; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Waters Corp. (WAT) Position

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Waters Corp. (WAT) stake by 33.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP acquired 2,928 shares as Waters Corp. (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 11,733 shares with $2.53 million value, up from 8,805 last quarter. Waters Corp. now has $14.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $223.6. About 143,525 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%

White Pine Investment Co decreased Ford Motor Co (F) stake by 78.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as Ford Motor Co (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The White Pine Investment Co holds 75,730 shares with $775,000 value, down from 352,215 last quarter. Ford Motor Co now has $35.75B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 20.33 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS FORD BRAND TARGETING N. AMERICA’S FRESHEST LINEUP AMONG FULL-LINE MAKERS BY 2020, REPLACING OVER 75 PCT OF ITS CURRENT PORTFOLIO; 15/03/2018 – Ford Readies North America’s Freshest Lineup by 2020 with Onslaught of Connected New Trucks, SUVs and Hybrids; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES BUYS LONE STAR FORD; 10/04/2018 – FORD’S FARLEY SPOKE AFTER DEBUT OF FOCUS COMPACT CAR IN LONDON; 19/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Sources: Ford pursues deal to buy, redevelop Michigan Central Station; 23/05/2018 – Ford Honors Federal-Mogul Powertrain at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 24/04/2018 – Wagner® Brake Releases First-to-Market Pads for Popular Ford and Toyota Vehicles, Expands Total Product Offerings across VIO; 15/03/2018 – FORD: AVG AGE OF LINEUP TO BE 3.3 YEARS BY 2020, FROM 5.7 YEARS; 27/03/2018 – The new Uber driverless vehicle is armed with only one roof-mounted lidar sensor compared with seven lidar units on the older Ford Fusion models Uber employed

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Steris Plc stake by 11,947 shares to 93,483 valued at $13.92 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) stake by 31,982 shares and now owns 797,290 shares. Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 200 shares. Robecosam Ag has 2.13% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Amica Mutual accumulated 2,018 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 36,953 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 431,494 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank stated it has 300 shares. 1,637 are held by Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 14,433 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The reported 0.02% stake. Oakworth Cap Inc accumulated 381 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 233,159 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bristol John W And Company Inc Ny has 1.55% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 273,040 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 150 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 361 are owned by Assetmark.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waters Corp.: A Unique Healthcare Bet – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mark Beaudouin to Retire as Waters General Counsel; Company Promotes Keeley Aleman – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is -3.25% below currents $223.6 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $23000 target. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24.

White Pine Investment Co increased Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large (FNDX) stake by 25,012 shares to 83,348 valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) stake by 8,535 shares and now owns 23,871 shares. Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) was raised too.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford aims high with Mahindra joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Japanese automakers post weak U.S. sales marks – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford: A Dubious Future Repeats – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buckingham warns on Ford ahead of Q3 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford: Don’t Fear The Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. 840,962 shares valued at $8.00 million were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. The insider THORNTON JOHN L bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peoples Financial Svcs Corp owns 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1,107 shares. Horrell Capital Incorporated owns 1,000 shares. Clear Street Markets Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department reported 33,156 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Peapack Gladstone Finance has invested 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ajo LP reported 107,071 shares stake. Tdam Usa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Winch Advisory Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 3.59M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Stadion Money Ltd Liability Com reported 13,255 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc owns 8,960 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cls Invs Lc accumulated 0% or 7,304 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 396,339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancorporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).