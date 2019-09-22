White Pine Investment Co Trimmed Ford Motor Co (F) Position by $2.76 Million as Valuation Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Miles Capital Lowered by $310,275 Its Position

Miles Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc sold 1,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, down from 11,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 31.41M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 11/05/2018 – Ford to reopen two F-150 truck plants next Friday; 10/03/2018 – Calgary Hrld: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 10/05/2018 – FORD SEES RACING CREATING ‘ADVOCATES’ FOR THE FORD BRAND; 04/04/2018 – GM and Ford Have a Few Lessons for Elon Musk — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 22/05/2018 – GODFREYS GROUP LTD GFY.AX – ANDREW FORD, CFO CONCLUDED HIS EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – ON MAY 10, 2018, THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY APPROVED THE FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2018 LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN; 25/04/2018 – FORD PLANS TO REDUCE CAPEX BY $5B OVER 2019-2022; 19/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Sources: Ford pursues deal to buy, redevelop Michigan Central Station; 22/03/2018 – MAHINDRA, FORD SIGN PACT TO CO-DEVELOP MIDSIZE, COMPACT SUV

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 7.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares worth $103,200.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Inv Services accumulated 290,600 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 150,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 296,453 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 9.52 million shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has 216 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 394,400 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 57,136 shares. Webster State Bank N A holds 1,394 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.1% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 8.33 million shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 0.05% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Anchor Bolt Cap Lp holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 457,041 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Lifeplan Fincl Inc has 920 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.24% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 5,492 shares to 8,756 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large (FNDX).

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $122.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yld Corp (HYG) by 4,660 shares to 113,310 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Inv Ltd owns 3,441 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Co reported 0.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 35,770 shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,361 shares. 5,026 are held by Noven Fincl Gru Inc. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.78% or 126,106 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Menora Mivtachim Holding stated it has 2.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zevin Asset Management Lc stated it has 29,023 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 109,522 shares. Alberta Mngmt accumulated 214,400 shares. 9,933 are owned by Carlson Management. 125,797 are owned by Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd. Reik Limited Com holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,036 shares. 208,516 are held by Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Lc.