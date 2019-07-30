White Pine Investment Co Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Boosted as Share Price Declined; Perritt Capital Management Decreased Zix Com (ZIXI) Stake by $2.32 Million

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp Com (ZIXI) by 79.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 387,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 487,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 513,574 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 2.03M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO SAYS AIRLINE TO CONTINUE FREQUENT BLADE INSPECTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Engine type involved in Southwest flight incident was also involved in 2016 engine failure; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN LAST WEEK’S BLOWOUT HAD NOT BEEN INSPECTED FOR SPECIFIC BLADE PROBLEMS, BUT WAS UP-TO-DATE IN MAINTENANCE; 16/05/2018 – LUV: AUDITING INTERNAL RECORDS TO BE SURE EVERY BLADE EXAMINED; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines and Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Assoc Reach an Agreement in Principle; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE TO $.16 PER SHARE FROM $.125 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SEES SECOND HALF 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH IN LOW SEVEN PERCENT RANGE; 02/05/2018 – WPSD Local 6: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. No reports of; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS DALLAS-BOUND PLANE DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA; 02/05/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Southwest plane forced to land due to broken window, reports say

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 632,704 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested in 644,949 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt owns 812,913 shares. Bessemer Gp invested in 0% or 80,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 10,875 shares or 0% of the stock. Connors Investor Svcs stated it has 0.35% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Menta Ltd Liability Co accumulated 26,581 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The invested in 34,994 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) or 80,006 shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 74,787 shares. Moreover, Campbell And Company Inv Adviser Lc has 0.12% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 92,259 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company owns 876 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 171,063 shares.

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zix Launches ZixSuite To Deliver All-in-One Business Communications Security and Compliance – Business Wire” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Zix Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AppRiver Bolsters Email Encryption Offering – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Zix Stock Surged Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Zix Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ZIXI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89 million for 31.46 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest exiting Newark; shares down after mixed results – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “American Airlines and United Airlines Cancel More Boeing 737 MAX Flights – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Offers Human Trafficking Awareness Curriculum To All Employees – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.