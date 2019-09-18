White Pine Investment Co Raised Stake in At&T (T) by $415,734; Hartline Investment Cut Its Position in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $779,646

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 14.23M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 5,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 105,182 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09M, down from 111,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $137.99. About 6.32 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $418.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,420 shares to 50,083 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alesco Advsr Ltd Co reported 12,108 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Family Firm Inc holds 0.18% or 3,778 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H holds 3.36% or 470,509 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 1.85% or 38,945 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104.57 million shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) owns 9,467 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. 1.04 million are owned by Kornitzer Mgmt Ks. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiemann Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 46,817 shares or 4.55% of the stock. First Wilshire Management, California-based fund reported 4,350 shares. Baillie Gifford & stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mai Cap Management invested in 2.01% or 332,302 shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Lc reported 42,168 shares. R G Niederhoffer Management has invested 3.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 76,833 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

