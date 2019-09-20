White Pine Investment Co Raised At&T (T) Position by $415,734; Market Value Rose; Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Market Value Rose While Perkins Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 9.90 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 56.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 27,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.38. About 961,154 shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Rech stated it has 32,867 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts stated it has 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Valmark Advisers Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). S&Co has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 178,339 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 21,106 shares. Goodman Corporation reported 11,250 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Kempner Cap Management Inc holds 3.91% or 178,528 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Forte Capital Lc Adv has invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Acropolis Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,054 shares. Cim Mangement Incorporated reported 59,049 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 123,587 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap invested in 1.95% or 1.85 million shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Century Cos accumulated 5.57 million shares or 0.19% of the stock.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 276,485 shares to 75,730 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Large-Cap Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Argues Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Days To Buy Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HBO Max gets ‘Big Bang’ reruns – AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2019: CY, HMI, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Cypress Semiconductor Stock Jumped 15% in April – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Sierra Wireless Looks Too Cheap to Ignore – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.40M for 24.35 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.