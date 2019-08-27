White Pine Investment Co Maintains Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV); Mendon Capital Advisors Lowered Position in Regions Finl New (Call) (RF) as Shares Rose

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.07. About 168,041 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Southwest flight forced to land after bird strike; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO SAYS PRICING COMPETITION IS `WIDESPREAD’; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Net $463M; 21/05/2018 – VARIDESK Snags Former Southwest Airlines Exec For Chief Operating Officer Role; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS IT WILL FLY AMONG SOME HAWAIIAN ISLANDS; 17/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane from NYC makes emergency landing in Philly; 17/04/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials say; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT LANDED SAFELY AT PHL AT ABOUT 11:20 AM ET; 26/04/2018 – LUV: COSTS LINKED TO ENGINE BLADE INSPECTIONS `IN THE MILLIONS’; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST TO SEND RESPONSE TEAM TO PHL TO HELP WITH ACCIDENT

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (Call) (RF) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 115,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 163,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 279,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 462,646 shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN

