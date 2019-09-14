White Pine Investment Co Maintains Holding in At&T (T); Wright Investors Service Has Increased Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $422,487; Shares Rose

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59M shares traded or 5.57% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,029 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 3,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68M shares traded or 28.84% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.94% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11.03 million shares. Hills Bancorporation And Tru owns 10,734 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sterneck Cap Management Limited has invested 1.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Benedict Financial Advsr Inc owns 97,838 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Callahan Advsr Lc invested in 407,479 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 4.69 million shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 40,246 shares. 14,358 were reported by Verus Fin Partners Incorporated. Private Tru Com Na holds 124,260 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Condor owns 21,556 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Homrich Berg holds 1.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 742,490 shares. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 1.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hudock Capital Gru Inc Limited Liability Company owns 52,643 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 276,485 shares to 75,730 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $262.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 21,171 shares to 27,223 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,282 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill invested 0.21% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 3,480 are held by Dumont Blake Investment Advisors Lc. British Columbia Inv Corporation owns 256,050 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. First American Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 1,108 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Capital Invest Of America Inc has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,107 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 413,642 shares. M&T Savings Bank reported 0.44% stake. Allstate Corporation owns 71,761 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Limited Ca owns 1,584 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First Retail Bank Tru Of Newtown has invested 0.9% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cv Starr & holds 3.68% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund owns 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 17,592 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 0.14% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 66,928 are held by Boston Private Wealth Lc. Brown Advisory holds 0.1% or 175,068 shares in its portfolio.