White Pine Investment Co Lifted Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position by $1.30 Million; Stock Value Declined; Edge Wealth Management Stake in United Technologies (UTX) Increased by $2.66 Million as Market Value Declined

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 3.01M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to speed up inspections after engine explodes, killing one; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AUTHORIZED A NEW $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES 1Q CASM EX-FUEL/EXPENSES UNCHANGED TO UP 1%; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS IT WILL FLY AMONG SOME HAWAIIAN ISLANDS; 18/04/2018 – Fan Blade, Engine Cover Are Factors in Southwest Flight 1380 Engine Failure; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Sub-Optimal Flight Schedule to Continue to Pressure Yields in 2Q; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 28 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – FAA orders inspection of jet engines following Southwest flight explosion; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Rev $4.9B

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 392.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 20,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 26,069 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.24% or 862,395 shares. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 0.53% or 7,013 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund accumulated 9,890 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel invested 1.59% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Sfmg Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 8,891 shares. 27,561 are held by Fulton Financial Bank Na. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moors & Cabot Incorporated accumulated 25,272 shares. Cypress Capital Gru reported 0.12% stake. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 0% or 243 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Company holds 2.28% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 64,582 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 842,322 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Llc invested in 0.1% or 8,835 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 828,889 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 55,200 shares to 109,473 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

