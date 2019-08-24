White Pine Investment Co Lifted Its Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by $1.30 Million as Stock Declined; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Boosted by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 76,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 157,314 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 80,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93 million shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.56M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines expects bookings to drop after deadly explosion; 17/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: Breaking: A Southwest Airlines plane just made an emergency landing in Philadelphia due to possible engine damage; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane arriving at BWI was struck by a pickup truck; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL LEASE SLOTS AT NY LAGUARDIA, WASHINGTON REAGAN; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to speed up inspections after engine explodes, killing one; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WEIGHING MULTIPLE HAWAII DESTINATIONS: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Flight Made Emergency Landing After Partial Window Break; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines carried more passengers last month than in April 2017, but posted a slight decline in traffic, in the wake of last month’s fatal mid-air engine failure; 20/04/2018 – Maker of Failed Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Management Limited, Delaware-based fund reported 199,419 shares. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 69,286 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Grimes Communications Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Freestone Holdg Ltd Liability holds 0.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 26,836 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Inr Advisory Serv Ltd Co holds 214 shares. 36,307 were reported by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.16% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stewart & Patten Co Ltd Company invested in 4% or 274,044 shares. Boston Limited Liability Co holds 0.3% or 74,287 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Cap Management Co Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Destination Wealth Management accumulated 247,577 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Ssi Invest stated it has 5,407 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Covington Invest Advsr has invested 1.14% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stonebridge Capital invested in 0.08% or 5,090 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,070 shares to 187,166 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,028 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 4,796 shares. Pitcairn Com owns 8,154 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Lc holds 0.07% or 144,355 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Salem Counselors has 0.14% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Group Inc Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 19,268 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 7,845 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.1% or 994,782 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% or 1,013 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.22% or 4,848 shares in its portfolio. 277,240 were accumulated by Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Beach Counsel Pa has 0.24% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 40,501 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 36,500 shares. Moreover, Palouse Cap Mgmt has 0.69% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).