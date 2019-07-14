White Pine Investment Co Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV); Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Cut Its Mylan N V (MYL) Stake by $18.90 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 674,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 2.94M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – REAFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 23/03/2018 – Mylan’s Prasugrel Mylan Gets Generic Recommendation in Europe; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Strengthens Its Capital Structure by Extending Its Debt Maturities with a Successful $1.5 Billion Bond Offering; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 20/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Report: Large-scale layoffs at Mylan

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.59M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 03/05/2018 – Failed Southwest Air Jet Engine Had Passed Seven Inspections; 17/04/2018 – Midair Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRPLANE HAS VISIBLE DAMAGE ON ENGINE-LIVE TV IMAGES; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports March Traffic; 20/04/2018 – Order comes after Tuesday’s fatal engine failure on Southwest Flight 1380; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Five-Yr Agreement Includes Terms for Updated Work Rules, Improved Wages and Benefits; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines incident marks end of US safety streak; 02/05/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: A #SouthwestAirlines flight from Chicago to Newark had to make an emergency landing in; 27/04/2018 – Passenger sues Southwest Airlines over last week’s fatal engine explosion; 17/04/2018 – Southwest flight 1380, en route from New York to Dallas, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:20 am ET

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) invested in 115,438 shares.

Analysts await Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 9.35% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.07 per share. MYL’s profit will be $499.99 million for 4.95 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Mylan N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.29% EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,399 shares to 61,397 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VSTA) by 548,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

