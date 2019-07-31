White Pine Investment Co Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV); Ibis Capital Partners Llp Stake in Imax (IMAX) Has Trimmed by $1.67 Million as Stock Rose

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 921,298 shares traded or 123.31% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 27/03/2018 – IMAX China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Imax; 01/05/2018 – Imax Entertainment Chief Foster to Leave Board, Weighs Future; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax; 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 3.55M shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philly airport; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Related Employees; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRLINE HAD `VERY SOLID’ FIRST QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST LUV.N FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA AFTER CREW REPORTS DAMAGE TO ENGINE, FUSELAGE, WINDOW -FAA; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Rushes Engine Checks Amid First-of-Its-Kind Crisis; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Accident Puts Focus on Widely Used Engine; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: PLANE TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: INSPECTIONS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER 30 DAYS; 10/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Maintains its Leadership Position as Most Social Airline Brand; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHL FROM LGA AIRPORT

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

