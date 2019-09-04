White Pine Investment Co Increased Its Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) as Stock Value Declined; As Skyline Champion (SKY) Market Value Rose, Newtyn Management Lifted Holding by $8.80 Million

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 2.23 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway may buy the rest of Southwest Airlines, according to Wolfe Research; 26/04/2018 – LUV PREFERS ORGANIC GROWTH, WOULD LOOK AT M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SAYS IN 2017, STARTED A PROGRAM TO INSPECT ALL FAN BLADES ON ALL -700/-800 AIRCRAFT IN CO’S FLEET; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS PROSPECT FOR RECORD ANNUAL EPS `VERY MUCH ALIVE’; 02/05/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Cleveland after a window cracked.…; 20/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Off-duty cop victim of Southwest Side attempted carjacking; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL LEASE SLOTS AT NY LAGUARDIA, WASHINGTON REAGAN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Slips 0.3%; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Air Says No Cracks Found in Engine Blade Checks So Far

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 338.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 463,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, up from 136,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 305,985 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Lc owns 7,650 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 356,010 shares. James Invest Rech Inc holds 0.07% or 20,798 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 31,213 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 0.02% or 993 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 1.91 million shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 3,977 shares stake. 16,400 were reported by Haverford Financial Svcs. Oakworth Capital accumulated 3,856 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has 21,543 shares. Alpha Windward Lc reported 8,854 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.08% or 184,820 shares. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invests has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 2,798 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tdam Usa reported 0.02% stake.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $16.62 million activity. The insider CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP sold $87.18M. Shares for $96.76 million were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset stated it has 1.59% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). 2.45M are owned by Vanguard Gp. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 38,168 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 31,902 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk LP owns 15,600 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 28 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,878 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.03% or 255,670 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 620,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Century Companies holds 0% or 175,920 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 17,500 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 11,332 shares. G2 Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 111,417 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Victory Capital Management reported 4,307 shares.