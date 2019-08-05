White Pine Investment Co Increased Its Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position; Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 119 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 111 cut down and sold their stock positions in Telephone & Data Systems Inc. The funds in our database now have: 88.18 million shares, down from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Telephone & Data Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 92 Increased: 77 New Position: 42.

White Pine Investment Co increased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) stake by 27.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Investment Co acquired 25,435 shares as Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The White Pine Investment Co holds 119,045 shares with $6.18M value, up from 93,610 last quarter. Southwest Airlines Co now has $27.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.14M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – NTSB: Southwest Airlines engine incident; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: FIRST HALF HEADWINDS SHOULD `DISSIPATE QUICKLY’; 17/04/2018 – Midair Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 26/04/2018 – LUV SEES LONG BEACH EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY WITH JETBLUE PULLDOWN; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST DOESN’T SEE BOOKING SOFTNESS AFTER ACCIDENT LASTING; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Drops as Fatal Accident Slows Ticket Sales; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines said it canceled about 40 flights on Sunday, or 1 percent of those scheduled; 17/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight en route to Dallas from New York forced to make an emergency landing in Phila…; 02/05/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Southwest plane forced to land due to broken window, reports say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Southwest Airlines Co.â€™s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest Airlines Plays Defense, As It Should – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Southwest’s presence beginning to radically alter interisland fares in Hawaii – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines: Resilient, Despite The Challenges – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is 11.62% above currents $50.62 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. Goldman Sachs maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $49 target. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6000 target.

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TDS and US Cellular to release second quarter operating results on Aug. 1, 2019 and host conference call on Aug. 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 12.26% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 2.01M shares traded or 181.39% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING