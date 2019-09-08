White Pine Investment Co Holding In Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Was Upped; Ppl (PPL) Market Valuation Declined While Moors & Cabot Lowered Its Stake

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.69M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail US: EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family of Southwest Airlines victim say they have not yet decided whether to sue over tragic; 02/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SEES SECOND HALF 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH IN LOW SEVEN PERCENT RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines lntends To Serve Hawaii Nonstop From California Airports In Oakland, San Diego, San Jose, & Sacramento; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Continues to Plan for RASM Growth in 2018; 26/04/2018 – LUV: TOO CLOSE TO CALL ON POSITIVE UNIT REVENUE FOR REST OF YR; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines said it canceled about 40 flights for engine inspections following the deadly accident that occurred last week; 18/04/2018 – Rep. Norton: Norton Calls for Hearing on Airline Safety Following Fatality on Southwest Airlines Flight and `60 Minutes’; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q EPS 79c

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 3.70 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $432.39 million for 12.21 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 37,211 shares to 77,800 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 91,457 are held by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Registered Inv Advisor Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Ameritas Prtnrs reported 13,523 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0.04% or 7.89M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 42,148 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 300,075 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 3.85 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Kessler Investment Group Inc Lc has 0.85% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). South Dakota Council has invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.05% or 411,824 shares. Guggenheim Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 801,475 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 36,397 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 18,192 shares. Sigma Planning has 27,472 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Limited Liability Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Inv House Lc has invested 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Leisure Cap Management holds 11,204 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 6,437 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 125,231 shares. Pinnacle, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,670 shares. Brandywine Management Limited Liability reported 0.19% stake. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv invested in 0.1% or 21,765 shares. Sterneck Mngmt accumulated 7,910 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported 53.65 million shares.

