White Pine Investment Co Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Increased as Stock Declined; Quinstreet (QNST) Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $590,330

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 45,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 548,561 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 593,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 606,430 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 11/04/2018 – $QNST uses a hub domain,; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet: EBITDA Is Expected to Be Greater Than 8%; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC SEES FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF AT LEAST 8%; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Posts CEO Overview of Market Opportunity and Business Model; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC QNST.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 30 PCT

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.88M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS LOSS OF SINGLE FAN BLADE IN ENGINE BLOWOUT ‘JUST SHOULDN’T HAVE CAUSED’ THAT DRAMATIC AN IMPACT; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor 85.1%; 17/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after the engine blew out.…; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT INCLUDES TERMS FOR UPDATED WORK RULES, IMPROVED WAGES AND BENEFITS, AND A RATIFICATION BONUS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS PROSPECT FOR RECORD ANNUAL EPS `VERY MUCH ALIVE’; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST NOT COMMENTING ON ENGINE FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SEES SECOND HALF 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH IN LOW SEVEN PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST HAS RAISED ONE-WAY FARES $2 TO $5 SINCE MONDAY; 17/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane from NYC makes emergency landing in Philly; 02/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane from Chicago makes emergency landing due to broken windo

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 1.82 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 3,693 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Hrt Fin Limited owns 10,740 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 20,819 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company has invested 0.07% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.01% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Globeflex Lp stated it has 0.13% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Secor LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc owns 579 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 0.25% or 209,079 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 13,800 shares. Voya Investment accumulated 1.21M shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Etrade Mgmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 33,649 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 125,015 shares to 252,915 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

