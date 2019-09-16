White Pine Investment Co Holding in Ford Motor Co (F) Has Decreased by $2.76 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Mak Capital One Has Lifted Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position by $16.61 Million as Valuation Declined

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 45.72M shares traded or 24.90% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/04/2018 – Calgary Hrld: Doug Ford’s Ontario Conservative platform to emerge piece by piece in slow reveal; 13/04/2018 – Doug Ford’s Figures “Way Off”: Coalition Deeply Concerned About His Statements on Hospitals in Northern Ontario; 11/04/2018 – Details of Ford Motor Company Briefing on 2018 First Quarter Results; 07/05/2018 – MotorAuthority: Ford might turn Detroit eyesore into self-driving, EV hub; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Caresoft Global at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 02/04/2018 – CALIAN GROUP LTD – CEO FORD IS EXPECTED TO FULLY RECOVER WITH A TENTATIVE RETURN TO WORK DATE IN NEXT 4 TO 6 WEEKS; 23/05/2018 – Delaware Ford Dealer Launches Tech Start up 20 Group Dealer Trades; 03/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler, Ford’s March Deliveries Trounce Analyst Estimates; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.45 TO $1.70; 09/05/2018 – FORD: F-150 PRODUCTION IS SUSPENDED AT KANSAS CITY PLANT

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 103.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 2.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 4.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.01 million, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.46% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 13.72 million shares traded or 298.54% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “VERY MATERIAL” VOLUMES OF OIL MOVING BY RAIL LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL

Mak Capital One Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $210.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 600,000 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $94.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M. On Monday, July 29 the insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $95,950.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 6,105 shares to 52,927 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 5,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,756 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

