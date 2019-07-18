White Pine Investment Co Has Upped Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake; Interocean Capital Trimmed Csx (CSX) Holding by $7.09 Million; Stock Value Rose

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 1.41M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: #BREAKING: Southwest flight makes emergency landing after window cracks mid-flight; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO; 17/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after the engine blew out.…; 20/04/2018 – Maker of Failed Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Capacity Rose 1.5%; 18/04/2018 – Engine type involved in Southwest flight incident was also involved in 2016 engine failure; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Lower-Than-Expected March Travel Demand Due to Timing of Spring Break; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Marketing Still Curtailed

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 56.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 95,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,699 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, down from 170,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 7.28 million shares traded or 68.38% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,644 shares to 14,551 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 43,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Stocks book back-to-back losses; Dow transports tumble 3.6% as CSX shares plunge – MarketWatch” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CSX, CTAS – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Dividend Investors Pass on CSX Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why CSX Stock Dropped 10% Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Raises Dividend by 12.5%, Approves $2B Buyback – Benzinga” on May 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “United Airlines on-time flight-arrival performance plunges in June – Chicago Business Journal” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest Airlines: Resilient, Despite The Challenges – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Judge dismisses union notion that order could impact safety at American Airlines – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s Bullish Q2 RASM View, AAL, JBLU & DAL in Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.