White Pine Investment Co Has Upped Its Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) as Shares Declined; Fiera Capital Has Trimmed Its Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Position by $3.19 Million

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.56M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/03/2018 – Southwest Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Ginger Hardage, Former Senior VP of Culture and Communications at Southwest Airlines, Announces The Unstoppable Cultures Fellowship; 18/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight forced to land after bird strike day after plane engine explodes…; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 28 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Flight Made an Emergency Diversion to Philadelphia; 18/05/2018 – Southwest Unveils Newest Onboard Product: iHeartRadio; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Southwest Engine Story; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines raises dividend by 28 pct on tax reform gains; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – EXISTING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS OR EXCEEDS ALL REQUIREMENTS SPECIFIED IN AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Lower-Than-Expected March Travel Demand Due to Timing of Spring Break

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 88,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.30 million, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 564,941 shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley, Alabama-based fund reported 20,137 shares. 5,000 are held by Horrell Capital. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,850 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il holds 4,024 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 470,012 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 34,500 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Westpac Bk Corporation owns 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 167,991 shares. M&T Financial Bank invested in 0.04% or 132,832 shares. Timber Creek Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 32,500 shares. Markel Corporation stated it has 0.18% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Regions Corp invested in 0% or 5,759 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx reported 9,275 shares. Conning holds 0.02% or 10,130 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc invested 0.17% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Will Resume Hawaii Expansion in 2020 – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest plays Max 8 defense – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alaska Airlines’ Hawaii Problem Is About to Get Worse – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 875,271 shares to 15.50M shares, valued at $43.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 18,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).