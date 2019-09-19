White Pine Investment Co Has Upped Its Position in At&T (T) by $415,734; As Eog Res Com (EOG) Market Value Declined, Miller Howard Investments Raised Stake by $1.07 Million

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 17.63M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 45.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 11,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 36,857 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, up from 25,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.5. About 2.34 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Investment Mngmt has 1.97 million shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 25,784 shares. 3.99M are owned by Thornburg Mgmt. 476,079 are held by Westchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Northern Trust Corp reported 0.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nbt Bank & Trust N A Ny stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Conning owns 124,624 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 150,741 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 953,175 shares. Fidelity invested 3.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 123,133 are owned by Consolidated Investment Group. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.61% or 46.05M shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.51% or 876,238 shares in its portfolio. Ashford Capital Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 276,485 shares to 75,730 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

