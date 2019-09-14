White Pine Investment Co Has Trimmed Its Ford Motor Co (F) Stake by $2.76 Million as Stock Value Declined; White Pine Capital Has Raised Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) Position

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 25.92 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/04/2018 – FORD SAYS TO LAUNCH FIVE NEW, REDESIGNED MODELS IN CHINA INCLUDING THE FOCUS COMPACT CAR LATER IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Calian’s Kevin Ford suffers a temporary health setback; 10/03/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won…; 20/04/2018 – Ford to Seek Bids for Parts of Advertising Business, Dealing Blow to WPP; 24/04/2018 – Ford Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – NEWPEK SOLD AREA IN EAGLE FORD SHALE FOR $90M: FERNANDEZ; 15/03/2018 – Ford plans to be No. 1 in hybrids by 2021; 25/04/2018 – Ford Increases Cost Savings Target to $25.5 Billion by 2022, Up From $14 Billion Previously Outlined; 20/04/2018 – Ford is among the early users of the Ekso Vest, and is trying out the product in two of its U.S. plants

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,936 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, up from 7,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00 million. Shares for $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Ford Motor Company vs. BMW AG – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford’s electrifying truck plans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buy Ford Stock for Big Dividends and Improving Auto Sales – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Ford’s Defense Contractor Acquisition Is Brilliant – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford locates buyer for Brazil plant – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 5,492 shares to 8,756 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 3,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large (FNDX).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 8.15 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,000 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset (Usa). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 181,886 shares. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Co holds 92,103 shares. First Corporation In holds 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 253,368 shares. Hourglass Cap Lc owns 11,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Essex Investment Management Llc holds 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 404 shares. Fincl Pro, a Texas-based fund reported 400 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank & Tru invested in 62,534 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 1,600 are held by Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability. Swiss State Bank holds 0.14% or 12.74 million shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 273,449 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.47% or 375,943 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks I Like for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Announces 5-Yr Innovation Partnership with Walt Disney (DIS)/ StudioLAB to Develop Production & Postproduction Content Workflows – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney follows Netflix with big U.K. studio move – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telos Capital Incorporated holds 1.66% or 40,641 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,404 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.65M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research reported 0.09% stake. The Delaware-based Marvin Palmer Assoc has invested 4.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bennicas And Assoc accumulated 20,675 shares. Jolley Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 35,787 shares or 3.21% of the stock. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 8.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 6,800 are owned by E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership. Moreover, Greenbrier Prns Capital Mgmt Lc has 2.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 100,000 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Co owns 100,787 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation stated it has 454,252 shares or 3.15% of all its holdings. Gruss And Inc invested 0.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Richard C Young & Co Ltd owns 65,841 shares.