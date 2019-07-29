White Pine Investment Co Has Raised Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position by $1.30 Million; Shareholder Sterling Investment Management Has Raised Chevron New (CVX) Holding

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 951,867 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS SAFETY IS CO.’S UNCOMPROMISING PRIORITY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT EXPERIENCED ENGINE ISSUE AT ABOUT 11:08ET; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – FAA issues ’emergency’ engine inspection order after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Capacity Rose 1.5%; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 20/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Response To Emergency Airworthiness Directive; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts 2017 EPS to $5.57 From $5.79 for Three New Accounting Standard Updates; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing due to broken window

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 128.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 4,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $124.08. About 875,066 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,202 shares to 11,328 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,767 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

