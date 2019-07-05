White Pine Investment Co Has Raised Its Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) as Share Value Declined; Capwealth Advisors Has Decreased Fireeye Com (FEYE) Stake by $432,496 as Share Value Declined

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 1.78M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS CARRIER HAS LAUNCHED EMERGENCY RESPONSE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Passengers fail to wear oxygen masks properly aboard emergency Southwest flight; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WEIGHING MULTIPLE HAWAII DESTINATIONS: CEO; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE TO $.16 PER SHARE FROM $.125 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Remains Committed to Maintaining Investment Grade Balance Sheet and Strong Fincl Position; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines fatality after engine failure; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SUMWALT SAYS SOUTHWEST CEO PROMISED INSPECTIONS; 18/04/2018 – ‘Angels’ and training help former fighter pilot save Southwest flight; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS SAFETY IS CO.’S UNCOMPROMISING PRIORITY

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (FEYE) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 27,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 309,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, down from 336,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 1.60M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De Cl (BRKB) by 1,885 shares to 50,649 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 62,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (NYSE:DIS).