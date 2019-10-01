White Pine Investment Co Has Raised Its Holding in At&T (T) as Stock Value Rose; Consolidated Edison (ED) Holder Maryland Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $387,846 as Share Value Declined

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 18.02M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 4,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 6,360 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558,000, down from 10,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $94.1. About 736,695 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 27,160 shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 6.92M shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. The California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Terril Brothers holds 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 53,200 shares. Advisory Rech holds 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 32,867 shares. Bell Bancorporation invested 0.68% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.72% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 48,462 shares. 389,314 were reported by Ftb Advsr Inc. Security Tru Company accumulated 0.97% or 92,676 shares. Private Harbour Invest Mngmt And Counsel Ltd Liability holds 39,953 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Madison Holdg Inc reported 18,380 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt owns 0.32% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 113,996 shares. Villere St Denis J & Com reported 12,011 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Miller Howard Investments Inc New York has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 276,485 shares to 75,730 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,774 shares to 38,776 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc Reit.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 41 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $108,661 activity. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, May 31. The insider Sanchez Robert bought 49 shares worth $4,334. Nadkarni Gurudatta D also bought $2,089 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Saturday, August 31. Moore Elizabeth D also bought $4,687 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. $7,694 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Muccilo Robert. Shares for $88 were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES on Sunday, June 30.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.40M for 14.43 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.