White Pine Investment Co Has Lifted Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake by $1.30 Million; Sit Investment Associates Stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) Has Increased as Valuation Rose

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 3.27 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Sees Booking Declines Ahead After Fatal Accident; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC DOWN 0.3%; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR HAS NO IMMEDIATE DETAIL ON CONDITION OF WINDOW; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN LAST WEEK’S BLOWOUT HAD NOT BEEN INSPECTED FOR SPECIFIC BLADE PROBLEMS, BUT WAS UP-TO-DATE IN MAINTENANCE; 17/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: A Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas has made an emergency landing in Philadelphia…; 18/04/2018 – Engine that malfunctioned on Southwest flight is ‘most reliable in the world’: Former airline CEO; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: NO EMERGENCY LANDING WAS DECLARED; 18/04/2018 – NTSB PRESS BRIEFING ON SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ENGINE FAILURE: LIVE

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 274.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429,000, up from 3,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.20M shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About CubeSmart’s (NYSE:CUBE) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CubeSmart’s (NYSE:CUBE) 9.6% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CubeSmart: Is This 4.0%-Yielding Storage REIT A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Group Incorporated reported 3,268 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 42,856 shares. 28.05 million are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc. 2.86 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.19% or 9.06 million shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 14.02M shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc holds 775,291 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Company has 5.66M shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 675,003 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Assoc Inc invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Quantitative Invest Llc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 227,063 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 9,053 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 423,996 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc has invested 0.09% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise Mlp Fund Inc Ntg (NTG) by 568,844 shares to 493,938 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr Ppr (NYSE:PPR) by 86,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 602,327 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.