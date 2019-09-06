White Pine Investment Co Has Lifted Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holding; Optimum Investment Advisors Has Lowered Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding by $574,693

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 19,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 43,693 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 63,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 1.27M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 1.09M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE; 20/04/2018 – Maker of Failed Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SENDS CHECKS TO FLIGHT 1380 PASSENGERS: MORNING NEWS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Capacity Up 1.8%; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Rela; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing due to broken window; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Load Factor 81%; 02/05/2018 – KREM 2 NEWS: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. / via @AP; 20/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: BREAKING: Engine manufacturer, FAA call for immediate inspections after Southwest Airlines fatality; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Passenger Revenue Yield Fell 2.8%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Tru reported 102,440 shares. Missouri-based Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Blackhill Inc accumulated 0.79% or 157,570 shares. Family Mngmt owns 16,005 shares. Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Com holds 21,845 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Diversified holds 84,207 shares. Cwm Ltd Co owns 1,350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 3,200 shares. Stifel has 0.2% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First Foundation Advsr owns 14,104 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Yhb Investment, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,007 shares. Round Table Lc has 13,276 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 160,856 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.18% or 13,100 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.40 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,805 shares to 10,433 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 38,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc holds 0.15% or 251,594 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd reported 46,748 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Com Dba Holt Cap Ltd Partnership reported 9,565 shares. Washington National Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt, a Guernsey-based fund reported 13,300 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd holds 0.19% or 50,003 shares in its portfolio. California-based Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Communication Na has invested 0.35% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hartford Investment Mngmt Company holds 97,276 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3.91M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mgmt stated it has 7,013 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Schroder Mgmt Gp invested in 37,158 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability holds 6,000 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech Inc, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 14,600 shares. Financial Architects reported 100 shares.

