White Pine Investment Co Has Lifted Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by $1.30 Million; Caxton Has Boosted Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Holding by $5.07 Million; Shares Rose

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 1.46M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 07/05/2018 – U.S. probes collision of Southwest plane, truck at Baltimore airport; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Marketing Still Curtailed; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: ALREADY INSPECTED MORE THAN 80% OF FLEET: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: NTSB says 1 person dead after Southwest Airlines flight headed to Dallas suffers engine failure; makes em; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines expects bookings to drop after deadly explosion; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS STILL COULD BEGIN FLYING TO HAWAII THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: FLIGHT MADE UNSCHEDULED STOP AT CLEVELAND-HOPKINS; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION TO ORDER NEW INSPECTIONS OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER FATAL SOUTHWEST FLIGHT – STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Net $463M

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 28,446 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Hldgs Inc has invested 0.15% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Parkside Fincl Bank Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 1,596 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 158 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ftb Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,834 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Holdg Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Chevy Chase reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp reported 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Dubuque Bank And Trust Communications stated it has 1,275 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited has 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tdam Usa has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 4,146 were accumulated by Huntington Comml Bank. Monetary Mgmt Grp stated it has 0.96% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Company reported 84 shares.