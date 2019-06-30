White Pine Investment Co Has Lifted Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by $1.30 Million as Stock Value Declined; Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose While Mawer Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $1.92 Million

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 8,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,630 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.21 million, down from 416,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $264.53. About 4.40M shares traded or 22.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 5.97 million shares traded or 67.83% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 957 WAS ENROUTE CHICAGO TO NEWARK TODAY; 02/05/2018 – KXLY 4 News: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Cleveland after window cracks during flight. (Via; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES 1Q CASM EX-FUEL/EXPENSES UNCHANGED TO UP 1%; 20/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: In wake of fatal Southwest Airlines engine failure, FAA ready to order emergency inspection of jet; 20/04/2018 – The manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: NTSB officials confirm 1 person has died following the Southwest Airlines emergency landing at Philadelp…; 17/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: One person is dead after a Southwest Airlines jet with a damaged engine and window made an emergency; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC DOWN 0.3%

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 36.34 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37,568 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $429.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 231,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

