White Pine Investment Co Has Increased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position by $1.30 Million; 12 West Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 623,524 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver Congress™ of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL); 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Intends to Initiate Lumasiran Phase 3 Study in Mid-2018; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POS OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG IN EU ON ALN-TTRSC02; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Drove Sustained Lowering of Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 2.01 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Related Employees; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Diverts Flight for `Maintenance Review’ of Window; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – EXISTING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS OR EXCEEDS ALL REQUIREMENTS SPECIFIED IN AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 17/04/2018 – Southwest CEO Faces Test as Deadly Accident Mars Safety Record; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – IN TOTAL, FLIGHT HAD 144 CUSTOMERS AND FIVE SOUTHWEST CREWMEMBERS ONBOARD; 17/04/2018 – FOX 47 Madison: (FOX News) BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AUTHORIZES NEW $2.0B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRPLANE IS VERY RELIABLE; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 32,970 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 71,721 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.28% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.27% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Regions, a Alabama-based fund reported 5,759 shares. 160,029 were reported by Amp Capital Invsts Limited. Berkshire Hathaway Inc invested in 53.65 million shares or 1.4% of the stock. Adirondack Tru reported 0.02% stake. The Texas-based Cadence Savings Bank Na has invested 0.13% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Credit Suisse Ag has 442,593 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation reported 5,469 shares stake. Ci Investments Inc owns 24,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt reported 0.33% stake. Trust Communication Of Vermont reported 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 3.48M shares. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 73,730 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 52,412 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp holds 2,474 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 9,650 shares. Baillie Gifford And accumulated 5.68M shares. Van Eck Corp reported 125,273 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Ellington Management Gp Inc Llc holds 0.08% or 4,800 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company owns 701 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).