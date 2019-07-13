White Pine Investment Co Has Increased Its Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holding; Brookfield Asset Management Increases Holding in Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP)

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.59M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 26/04/2018 – Southwest warns about drop in bookings after fatal engine failure; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SEES HAWAII SERVICE AS EARLY AS END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – LUV SEES LONG BEACH EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY WITH JETBLUE PULLDOWN; 16/03/2018 – Southwest Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST INSPECTING FAN BLADES AFTER APRIL 17 ENGINE FAILURE; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 17/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight makes an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport. Injuries; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 858,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.23 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $653.29M market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 212,152 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 46.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Retail Bank reported 0.01% stake. Natixis reported 228,964 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 38,458 shares. Palisade Cap Ltd Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 25,817 shares. Johnson Gru reported 753 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 19,268 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 994,782 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 7,844 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Hrt Fincl Lc has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 11,724 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 3.91M shares or 0% of all its holdings.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.25 million shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $139.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 1.57M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc owns 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 18,688 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). First Limited Partnership has 78,177 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Asset Management owns 33,932 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Deutsche Bankshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 6,298 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 484,891 shares. West Family owns 0.82% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 335,692 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 20,102 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 9,860 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Lc reported 0.01% stake. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 84,000 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Wells Fargo Communication Mn owns 93,683 shares for 0% of their portfolio.