White Pine Investment Co Has Decreased Stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by $2.76 Million; Crestwood Advisors Has Lowered Holding in 3M Company (MMM) by $14.78 Million as Share Price Declined

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 31.41 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – Ford Plans $11.5 Billion in Extra Cuts, Kills Slow-Selling Cars; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME’ TO RESTORE PRODUCTION; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Announces Closing of Eagle Ford Shale Divestiture; 21/03/2018 – IBD: GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Rise As Trump Wobbles On This Key Nafta Demand; 03/04/2018 – Ford Motor March U.S. Vehicle Sales Rose 3.4%; 19/03/2018 – NDTV: Ford Tries To Rebuild Trust With China Partners: Report; 06/03/2018 – The auto plant that GM wants to close in South Korea requires nearly 60 hours to make a vehicle. Toyota Motor can make one in 24 hours and Ford needs only 21 hours; 05/04/2018 – UK diesel sales slump by more than a third in key selling month March; 20/03/2018 – TPGE:ASSETS IN DEAL INCL.POSITIONS IN EAGLE FORD & AUSTIN CHALK

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 93.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 85,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,812 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 91,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71M shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 7.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,200 shares. Shares for $8.00 million were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,586 shares to 127,332 shares, valued at $27.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TRV) by 6,944 shares to 145,320 shares, valued at $21.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 3,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.