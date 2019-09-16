White Pine Investment Co Has Boosted Its At&T (T) Position; Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) Shareholder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 12.90M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 122,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 5.91M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Floater Certificates, Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Series 2018-ZM0584 & Series 2018-ZM0585; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo reportedly pocketed fire and police department pension fund fee rebates; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9%; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 20/04/2018 – CFPB’s Wells Fargo Fine is Largest Against a Bank So Far in Trump Administration; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.69% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Commerce invested in 129,321 shares. 24,797 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Riverhead Management Ltd Llc reported 271,426 shares. The Colorado-based Centurylink Invest Mgmt has invested 0.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 1.21M shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada holds 0.54% or 226,292 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 2.37M shares. Diversified Tru has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mastrapasqua Asset Management owns 0.16% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 25,784 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt holds 21,795 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Keystone Planning stated it has 230,784 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp has invested 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rbo And Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 26,915 shares. 407,479 were accumulated by Callahan Advsrs Ltd.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 276,485 shares to 75,730 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 607 shares to 6,177 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dubuque Commercial Bank & has invested 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Telos Inc invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 511,233 shares. 120,336 were accumulated by Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 9,490 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Co owns 13,488 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Woodstock Corp has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sequent Asset Ltd accumulated 1.25% or 36,711 shares. Clark Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 19,241 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 86,940 shares. South State invested in 0.11% or 20,098 shares. Syntal Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 16,882 shares. Vigilant Management Limited Liability Company holds 3,044 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.