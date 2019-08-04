White Pine Investment Co Has Boosted Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by $1.30 Million as Valuation Declined; Jhl Capital Group Holding in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Boosted by $47.12 Million

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.14M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 23/04/2018 – Southwest: On Track To Finish Engine Inspections By May 16; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Jet With Cracked Window Diverts for Maintenance Check; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR, AIRCRAFT MECHANICS REACH 5-YR LABOR PACT; 26/04/2018 – LUV: GROUNDINGS NOT CONSIDERED WITH INSPECTIONS, BLADE HISTORY; 20/04/2018 – LA Times: FAA plans to order emergency plane-engine inspections after fatal Southwest accident; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 50 FLIGHTS CANCELED THURSDAY DUE TO INSPECTIONS; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines carries more passengers within the U.S. than any other airline. Now it’s looking to fly outside the U.S., with destinations in South America; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST ESTIMATES REVENUE IMPACT OF $50 MILLION TO $100 MILLION FROM BOOKING SLUMP AFTER ENGINE BLOWOUT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: NO EMERGENCY DECLARED ON DIVERTED FLIGHT

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $234.34. About 6.14M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/04/2018 – Electrek: Tesla is reportedly targeting Model Y production in November 2019, supply chain; 04/04/2018 – Tesla at Risk From China Tariffs, Adding to Musk’s Woes; 02/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: EXCLUSIVE analysis from @tsrandall. The Bloomberg Model 3 tracker shows Tesla coming up just short of its goal; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is shutting down Model 3 production for six more days: Reuters; 07/03/2018 – Elon Musk touts a test drive of Tesla’s highly-anticipated electric semis; 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: JUST IN: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production – Reuters, citing; 22/05/2018 – CONSUMER REPORTS PLEASED TESLA IS TAKING BRAKING TEST SERIOUSLY; 03/04/2018 – Tesla Misses Model 3 Production Goal but Shows Progress — 3rd Update; 25/05/2018 – TESLA NAMES SNAP’S STUART BOWERS VP OF ENGINEERING; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Inc has 0.51% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 41 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1,012 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Blair William And Com Il reported 11,644 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 670,777 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0.03% or 470,012 shares. Columbia Asset holds 0.06% or 4,525 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 28,501 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Montgomery Management Incorporated owns 7,900 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 11,204 shares. 6.96 million are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Co. Calamos Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.65M were reported by Bamco Ny. Connable Office invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 356 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 30,763 shares. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 21,470 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Barclays Plc holds 181,364 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.01% or 1,251 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cibc Ww Markets Inc invested in 0.02% or 12,504 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Qs Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 9,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 1.78M shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Com owns 1,041 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.23 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was made by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. Shares for $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

