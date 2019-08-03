White Pine Investment Co Has Boosted Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) as Shares Declined; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Edgewood Management Decreased Stake

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.12 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – LUV: @SouthwestAir #WN957 diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window; 18/04/2018 – Investigators are probing fractures in a blade in Southwest engine failure; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHL FROM LGA AIRPORT; 07/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES COMMENTS ON NORTHEASTERN STORM IN EMAIL; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 81.0 PCT VS 79.0 PCT YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES HAS ANNOUNCED THAT IT IS ACCELERATING ITS EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY; 27/04/2018 – Southwest 1380 Pilots Steered a Well-Timed Descent; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Passenger rushed to hospital following emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine reportedly; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Flight 1380 had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after an engine failure

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 19,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 139,931 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.58M, down from 159,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 200,976 shares to 21.86M shares, valued at $934.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.