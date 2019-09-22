White Pine Investment Co Cut Its Ford Motor Co (F) Holding by $2.76 Million; Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Raised Dollar General (DG) Position by $315,225

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 37.16 million shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – Sundance Energy Australia Announces Acquisition of Eagle Ford Assets, Equity Raise and Debt Refinancing; 18/04/2018 – Ford March EU New Car Registrations Fell 15% -ACEA; 10/04/2018 – FORD SEES HEADWINDS ON ALUMINUM COST FROM PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFF; 12/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 08/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FORD CREDIT FLOORPLAN MASTER OWNER TRUST A; 09/05/2018 – FORD: F-150 PRODUCTION IS SUSPENDED AT KANSAS CITY PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q EPS 43c; 15/03/2018 – FORD BRIEFS REPORTERS ON PRODUCT PLANS IN DEARBORN, MI; 25/04/2018 – NewsChannel 5: #BREAKING: One shot on Ford Street near APSU campus. Suspect last seen driving older model red Ford Taurus; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Meridian Magnesium Products of Amerca Fire, Parts Issue

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91M, up from 56,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 1.82 million shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 57,359 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 1.99% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 489,889 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Rampart Management Co Ltd Co holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 20,228 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,447 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 3.73M shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Legal And General Group Public has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 4,035 shares. Moreover, Parkside Retail Bank And has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 346 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd has 1.48% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Two Sigma Secs reported 0% stake. Numerixs Investment Tech owns 3,341 shares. Fragasso Gru Incorporated has 17,518 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Will Dollar General or Dollar Tree Earnings Come Out on Top Thursday? – 24/7 Wall St." on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance" published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Dollar General Literacy Foundation Announces $2.8 Million for Youth Literacy Initiatives – Business Wire" on September 05, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $95,950 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 was made by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Brookstone Cap Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 55,850 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Management has invested 0.18% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Franklin Res Inc holds 60.75M shares. Fjarde Ap holds 1.21 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Llc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Company owns 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 207 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The invested in 3.80M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Toth Advisory holds 29,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nomura has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.13% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 8.46M shares. Financial Advantage holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.16% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The Texas-based Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Moody's cuts rating on Ford – Seeking Alpha" on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Lockheed Martin Nears Multi-Billion-Dollar Weapons Sale to Poland – The Motley Fool" published on September 21, 2019, Fool.com published: "Stock Market News: Ford Gets Junked; Target Hires for the Holidays – The Motley Fool" on September 10, 2019.