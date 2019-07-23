White Pine Investment Co Continues to Hold Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV); Crow Point Partners Maintains Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 2.57M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Load Factor 81.5%; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO KELLY SAYS AIRLINE IS `VERY, VERY SAFE’ TO FLY; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE TO $.16 PER SHARE FROM $.125 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS AHEAD OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 02/05/2018 – WNYT NewsChannel 13: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. — via @AP; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION TO ORDER NEW INSPECTIONS OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER FATAL SOUTHWEST FLIGHT – STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. TRAFFIC UP 3.5% :LUV US; 17/04/2018 – KELLY CONFIRMS THAT TUESDAY’S INCIDENT WAS THE FIRST IN-FLIGHT FATALITY IN CARRIER’S HISTORY; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway may buy the rest of Southwest Airlines, according to Wolfe Research

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 10.56 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 5,889 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 1,847 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 4,848 shares. North Star Investment invested in 5,469 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 34,371 are held by Synovus Financial. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 70,963 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Adirondack has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Argentiere Ag owns 17,517 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Stratford Consulting Ltd holds 0.82% or 44,326 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc reported 1.56 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.2% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,800 shares. 590,069 were reported by National Bank Of Nova Scotia. Amica Mutual Company holds 0.23% or 34,841 shares in its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants holds 5,003 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Savant Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Lowers ASM Growth Guidance – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Report: These U.S. airlines have the most mishandled baggage – bizjournals.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “American, Southwest see passenger counts drop at Sky Harbor – Phoenix Business Journal” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Gives September Estimate For 737 MAX Fix – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory reported 0.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Citigroup invested in 0.15% or 2.68 million shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.94M shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,000 shares. Utah-based Albion Fin Ut has invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Trustco Fincl Bank Corporation N Y stated it has 27,965 shares. Lau Assocs Ltd Com invested in 5,112 shares. 6,395 are held by Pinnacle Advisory. Beaumont Partners Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 10,197 shares. Connors Investor Services reported 203,950 shares. Nottingham Advisors Incorporated holds 0.05% or 4,985 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone holds 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 19,045 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.98% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hanson Doremus Mngmt, Vermont-based fund reported 87,855 shares. Howard Cap Management invested in 6,625 shares.