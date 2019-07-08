White Pine Investment Co Boosted Its Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position; Vector Group LTD (VGR) Sentiment Is 1.29

White Pine Investment Co increased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) stake by 27.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Investment Co acquired 25,435 shares as Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)’s stock declined 10.33%. The White Pine Investment Co holds 119,045 shares with $6.18M value, up from 93,610 last quarter. Southwest Airlines Co now has $28.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 2.11M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONCLUDES WEBCAST OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to speed up inspections after engine explodes, killing one; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 02/05/2018 – WKYT: BREAKING: The emergency landing comes two weeks after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Phila…; 20/04/2018 – F.A.A. Orders Closer Engine Inspections After Southwest Airlines Failure; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 18/04/2018 – Investigators are probing fractures in a blade in Southwest engine failure; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’

Vector Group LTD (VGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 88 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 68 decreased and sold equity positions in Vector Group LTD. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 70.06 million shares, down from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Vector Group LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 52 Increased: 59 New Position: 29.

Among 7 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 16 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Thursday, February 21. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $56 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, January 10 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Hold” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Epoch Inv Prtn has 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 159,025 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has 0.06% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 13,977 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 25,817 shares. Telemus Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,209 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 304,429 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 550 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 59,994 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Group One Trading LP reported 19,268 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 110,446 shares. 41 are owned by Nuwave Invest Mngmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication reported 0% stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 738,155 shares. Advsr Ltd reported 202 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1,834 shares.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate divisions. It has a 23.58 P/E ratio. The firm produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

Fort L.P. holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. for 156,511 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc owns 77,531 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.3% invested in the company for 1.55 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Management L P De has invested 0.3% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 213,721 shares.

Analysts await Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VGR’s profit will be $14.10 million for 24.35 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Vector Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 439,423 shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has declined 47.61% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 05/03/2018 Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M