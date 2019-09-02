White Pine Investment Co Boosted Its Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holding by $1.30 Million as Share Price Declined; As Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (ADM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Green Square Capital Lowered Its Position by $4.90 Million

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 3.27 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – CO OFFICIALS ARE IN DIRECT CONTACT WITH NTSB AND FAA TO SUPPORT AN IMMEDIATE, COORDINATED RESPONSE TO THE ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST DOESN’T SEE BOOKING SOFTNESS AFTER ACCIDENT LASTING; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Expects Minor Disruptions as It Inspects Engines — 3rd Update; 27/04/2018 – Passenger sues Southwest Airlines over last week’s fatal engine explosion; 02/05/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: A #SouthwestAirlines flight from Chicago to Newark had to make an emergency landing in; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s next big purchase could be Southwest Airlines, industry analyst speculates; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 1Q Fuel Costs About $2.10/Gallon; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: NTSB officials confirm 1 person has died following the Southwest Airlines emergency landing at Philadelp…; 17/04/2018 – MOVE FOLLOWS EMERGENCY LANDING OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES JET; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE AND WINDOW: FAA

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (ADM) by 78.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 113,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 31,792 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 145,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 3.00 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – ADM ADM.N SAYS TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT GERMAN BIODIESEL PLANT IN MAINZ ON INCREASING EU IMPORTS; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND – REALIGNMENT OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS ACROSS FOUR UNITS – CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS, NUTRITION, OILSEEDS AND ORIGINATION; 06/03/2018 – USS Carl Vinson port call in Vietnam aimed at challenging Beijing’s claims; 16/05/2018 – ADM can manage supply chain through U.S.-China trade tensions -CFO; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 16/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition Of Industrias De Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) And The Assignment Of The Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”)

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested in 6,437 shares. Salem Counselors Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Motco reported 2,457 shares. Enterprise Financial Corp reported 6,846 shares stake. Mariner Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Shellback Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tdam Usa has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Advisor Partners Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 14,247 shares. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Numerixs Invest invested 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Northern Trust has invested 0.07% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Company Limited has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 14,880 shares. Johnson Group Inc reported 753 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 413,489 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Webster Natl Bank N A reported 0.29% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 12,143 shares. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability reported 470 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 29,600 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gradient Limited Com holds 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 26 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 110 shares. Stephens Ar has 80,038 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested in 332 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.19% or 33,663 shares. Etrade Capital Management Lc owns 52,324 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Innovations Ltd Com has 12,742 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 52 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 4,872 shares. 17,736 were reported by Umb Bancshares N A Mo.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $428.97 million for 12.20 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc Cl A by 15,560 shares to 37,451 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 27,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO).

