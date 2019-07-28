White Pine Investment Co Boosted Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV); Parkwood Raised Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $4.58 Million

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 5.84 million shares traded or 66.56% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: FLIGHT 1380 REDUCING DEMAND IN MAY `AND BEYOND’; 16/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Cargo Lands Prestigious Honor; 18/04/2018 – Southwest is speeding up testing of the engines out of “caution.”; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: EMERGENCY LANDING: A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at the Philadelphia Internat…; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Flight Had 144 Customers and Five Southwest Crewmembers Onboard; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Operating Income $616M, Operating Margin 12.5%; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – CO OFFICIALS ARE IN DIRECT CONTACT WITH NTSB AND FAA TO SUPPORT AN IMMEDIATE, COORDINATED RESPONSE TO THE ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – Southwest flight forced to land after bird strike; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Says No Cracks Found in Latest Engine Safety Checks; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Sub-Optimal Flight Schedule to Continue to Pressure Yields in 2Q

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1212.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 17,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,646 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 1,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.29M shares. Amp Capital Ltd stated it has 160,029 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Chem Fincl Bank holds 0.15% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 25,512 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 4,689 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Prtn Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 5,670 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 181,925 shares. Moreover, Capstone Investment Advisors has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 21,141 shares. Daiwa Securities Group holds 27,674 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 69,737 are owned by Asset One. Stratos Wealth Prtn has 64,696 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 4,024 shares. 9,100 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co. Vident Investment Advisory Lc holds 58,682 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00M. On Thursday, January 31 Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 30,000 shares. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Notis reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Iberiabank Corporation holds 29,273 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sei Investments has 0.56% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 622,708 shares. Friess Associates Limited Liability Co reported 59,434 shares stake. Srs Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 6,758 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 933 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 4.81% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 45,483 shares. Fosun Limited accumulated 900 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Corporation reported 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Finemark Comml Bank Trust holds 65,588 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt accumulated 27,370 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 511 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Investment has 185 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 47,599 shares to 70,934 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 7,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,033 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

